L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 1:12 am
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 27 3 4 3
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Marsh cf 3 1 1 0
Siri rf 5 0 1 0 Ohtani dh 1 1 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 0
Tucker dh 1 1 0 0 Walsh 1b 2 1 0 1
Gurriel 1b 3 0 0 0 Mayfield 3b 4 0 2 2
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 Rojas rf 3 0 0 0
McCormick lf 4 0 1 0 Lagares rf 0 0 0 0
Meyers cf 2 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Wong pr 0 0 0 0
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 1 0 0 0
Castro ph 1 1 1 1 Rengifo ss 3 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 3 0 0 0
Houston 000 001 001 2
Los Angeles 000 102 00x 3

E_Altuve (7). LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Mayfield 2 (15). HR_Castro (6). SB_Meyers (3), Tucker (14), Ohtani (24). SF_Walsh (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. L,12-5 6 2 3 3 4 5
Stanek 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Taylor 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Martinez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Cobb 5 2-3 4 1 1 3 4
Warren W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Mayers H,16 1 0 0 0 1 0
Iglesias S,33-38 1 2 1 1 0 3

WP_Cobb.

Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:18. A_19,829 (45,517).

