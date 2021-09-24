L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|4
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Siri rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rojas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lagares rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meyers cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonzalez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rengifo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|000
|102
|00x
|—
|3
E_Altuve (7). LOB_Houston 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Mayfield 2 (15). HR_Castro (6). SB_Meyers (3), Tucker (14), Ohtani (24). SF_Walsh (2).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr. L,12-5
|6
|
|2
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb
|5
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Warren W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Mayers H,16
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias S,33-38
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
WP_Cobb.
Umpires_Home, Gerry Davis; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:18. A_19,829 (45,517).
