L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 7 3 4 Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .258 Gosselin lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262 Marsh cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .257 Mayfield 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .212 Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .272 Ward cf-lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .246 Lagares rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .235 Rengifo ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .195 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 2 9 2 0 12 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261 Ibáñez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277 Trevino c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .234 Taveras cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .169 Holt dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .206 Hernandez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227

Los Angeles 110 004 001_7 11 0 Texas 000 200 000_2 9 1

E_Trevino (6). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 7. 2B_Lagares (20), Ibáñez (13). RBIs_Mayfield 2 (38), Lagares 2 (37), Walsh (91), Rengifo (17), Marsh (17), Taveras (9), Holt (21). SB_Lowe (8), García (15), Rengifo (1), Ohtani (26). SF_Mayfield, Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani 2, Fletcher 2, Mayfield); Texas 4 (Taveras, Hernandez 2, Lowe). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Texas 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Fletcher.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Junk 4 1-3 7 2 2 0 5 69 3.86 Warren 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 1.89 Quijada, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 5.09 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.11 Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.65

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hearn, L, 6-6 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 2 91 4.66 Cotton 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 20 3.77 Foltynewicz 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 5.39 Sborz 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Quijada 2-0, Cotton 1-1. WP_Hearn(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Bacon; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:20. A_23,241 (40,300).

