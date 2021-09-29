L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

|Los Angeles
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|7
|3
|4
|
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Gosselin lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Marsh cf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Mayfield 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.212
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Ward cf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.246
|Lagares rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Rengifo ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.195
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|2
|9
|2
|0
|12
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Ibáñez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.169
|Holt dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|Hernandez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Los Angeles
|110
|004
|001_7
|11
|0
|Texas
|000
|200
|000_2
|9
|1
E_Trevino (6). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 7. 2B_Lagares (20), Ibáñez (13). RBIs_Mayfield 2 (38), Lagares 2 (37), Walsh (91), Rengifo (17), Marsh (17), Taveras (9), Holt (21). SB_Lowe (8), García (15), Rengifo (1), Ohtani (26). SF_Mayfield, Marsh.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani 2, Fletcher 2, Mayfield); Texas 4 (Taveras, Hernandez 2, Lowe). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Texas 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Fletcher.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junk
|4
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|5
|69
|3.86
|Warren
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|1.89
|Quijada, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|5.09
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.86
|Cishek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.11
|Iglesias
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.65
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn, L, 6-6
|5
|1-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|91
|4.66
|Cotton
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|3.77
|Foltynewicz
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|5.39
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|4.03
Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Quijada 2-0, Cotton 1-1. WP_Hearn(2).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Bacon; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:20. A_23,241 (40,300).
