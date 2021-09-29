Trending:
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 11:45 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 11 7 3 4
Ohtani dh 5 1 2 0 0 1 .258
Gosselin lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .262
Marsh cf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .257
Mayfield 3b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .212
Suzuki c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .230
Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .272
Ward cf-lf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .246
Lagares rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .235
Rengifo ss 2 1 1 1 2 0 .195
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 2 9 2 0 12
Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .262
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .272
García rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
Ibáñez 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .277
Trevino c 4 1 2 0 0 2 .234
Taveras cf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .169
Holt dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .206
Hernandez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .227
Los Angeles 110 004 001_7 11 0
Texas 000 200 000_2 9 1

E_Trevino (6). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Texas 7. 2B_Lagares (20), Ibáñez (13). RBIs_Mayfield 2 (38), Lagares 2 (37), Walsh (91), Rengifo (17), Marsh (17), Taveras (9), Holt (21). SB_Lowe (8), García (15), Rengifo (1), Ohtani (26). SF_Mayfield, Marsh.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani 2, Fletcher 2, Mayfield); Texas 4 (Taveras, Hernandez 2, Lowe). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Texas 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Fletcher. GIDP_Fletcher.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Junk 4 1-3 7 2 2 0 5 69 3.86
Warren 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 15 1.89
Quijada, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 5.09
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.86
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.11
Iglesias 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.65
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hearn, L, 6-6 5 1-3 6 4 4 1 2 91 4.66
Cotton 2-3 3 2 2 1 1 20 3.77
Foltynewicz 2 1 0 0 0 1 25 5.39
Sborz 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 4.03

Inherited runners-scored_Warren 1-0, Quijada 2-0, Cotton 1-1. WP_Hearn(2).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Bacon; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:20. A_23,241 (40,300).

