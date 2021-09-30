Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

The Associated Press
September 30, 2021 2:00 am
< a min read
      
San Diego Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 9 13 8 Totals 36 11 12 11
Frazier 2b 5 1 2 1 Betts rf 4 2 1 1
Crnenworth ss-1b 5 0 0 0 Seager ss 5 2 3 3
Machado 3b 4 2 2 2 T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 1
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 0 Smith c 4 0 0 0
Crismatt p 0 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 2 2 2
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 Pollock lf 4 2 2 3
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 Taylor 3b 3 0 1 0
Pagán p 0 0 0 0 Lux cf 2 0 0 0
Tatis Jr. ss 1 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 2 1 1 1
Grisham cf 5 0 1 2 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0
Profar rf 2 0 0 0 Bruihl p 0 0 0 0
Lamet p 1 0 0 0 Pujols ph 1 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0
Marisnick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 3 3 1 Price p 0 0 0 0
Weathers p 1 0 0 0 J.Turner ph 1 1 1 0
Myers ph-rf 3 1 2 1 Jansen p 0 0 0 0
San Diego 012 201 300 9
Los Angeles 410 000 15x 11

E_Taylor (11), Seager (8). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Frazier (35), Pham (24), Seager 2 (21), J.Turner (22). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Caratini (7), Machado (28), Pollock 2 (19), Betts (22), Muncy (36), Bellinger (10), Seager (13). SB_Profar (10), Grisham (13).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Weathers 3 5 5 5 3 2
Lamet 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Hill H,19 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hudson 1 1 1 1 0 1
Pagán L,4-3 BS,0-5 1-3 4 4 4 0 0
Crismatt 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Los Angeles
Scherzer 5 1-3 11 6 5 0 4
Bruihl 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Graterol 0 2 3 3 2 0
Bickford 1 0 0 0 1 2
Price W,5-2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen S,37-42 1 0 0 0 0 3

Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:34. A_45,366 (56,000).

