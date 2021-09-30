L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

|San Diego
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|9
|13
|8
|Totals
|36
|11
|12
|11
|Frazier 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Crnenworth ss-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Seager ss
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Machado 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Crismatt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muncy 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Pollock lf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pagán p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lux cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Grisham cf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Profar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bruihl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamet p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marisnick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caratini c
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weathers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Turner ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Myers ph-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|012
|201
|300
|—
|9
|Los Angeles
|410
|000
|15x
|—
|11
E_Taylor (11), Seager (8). DP_San Diego 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Frazier (35), Pham (24), Seager 2 (21), J.Turner (22). 3B_Myers (2). HR_Caratini (7), Machado (28), Pollock 2 (19), Betts (22), Muncy (36), Bellinger (10), Seager (13). SB_Profar (10), Grisham (13).
|San Diego
|Weathers
|3
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|2
|Lamet
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hill H,19
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pagán L,4-3 BS,0-5
|
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Crismatt
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Scherzer
|5
|1-3
|11
|6
|5
|0
|4
|Bruihl
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graterol
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Bickford
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Price W,5-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen S,37-42
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Graterol pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:34. A_45,366 (56,000).
