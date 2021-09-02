Trending:
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 1:25 am
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 7 3 0 11
Pederson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235
c-Arcia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .263
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .303
d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .225
Rosario lf-rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .364
Duvall rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Adrianza 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Fried p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .310
a-Soler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .267
Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Matzek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 7 4 3 12
T.Turner 2b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .322
Muncy 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .261
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .269
J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .281
Seager ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .296
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .270
Barnes c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .222
Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Graterol p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Vesia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Atlanta 000 000 210_3 7 0
Los Angeles 101 000 02x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Fried in the 7th. b-grounded out for Graterol in the 7th. c-flied out for Pederson in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_T.Turner (26). 3B_Muncy (2). HR_Rosario (1), off Graterol; Swanson (26), off Vesia; Muncy (30), off Fried; Barnes (6), off Fried. RBIs_Rosario 2 (4), Swanson (78), Muncy (78), Barnes (20), J.Turner (71), Pollock (57).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Fried); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, J.Turner, Bellinger, Taylor). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Muncy.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried 6 3 2 2 1 9 99 3.51
Rodríguez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.38
Matzek 1 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.44
Martin, L, 2-4, BS, 1-5 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 18 4.17
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer 6 3 0 0 0 9 76 2.40
Graterol, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 2 23 4.50
Vesia 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.81
Bickford, W, 3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.72
Kelly, S, 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.55

Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 2-0, Martin 1-1. WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:00. A_47,473 (56,000).

