L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|0
|11
|
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|c-Arcia ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.263
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Rosario lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.364
|Duvall rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Adrianza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|a-Soler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|3
|12
|
|T.Turner 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.269
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.281
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.296
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.270
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|210_3
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|02x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Fried in the 7th. b-grounded out for Graterol in the 7th. c-flied out for Pederson in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_T.Turner (26). 3B_Muncy (2). HR_Rosario (1), off Graterol; Swanson (26), off Vesia; Muncy (30), off Fried; Barnes (6), off Fried. RBIs_Rosario 2 (4), Swanson (78), Muncy (78), Barnes (20), J.Turner (71), Pollock (57).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 1 (Fried); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, J.Turner, Bellinger, Taylor). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 1; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Muncy.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|99
|3.51
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.38
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.44
|Martin, L, 2-4, BS, 1-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|4.17
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|76
|2.40
|Graterol, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|4.50
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.81
|Bickford, W, 3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.72
|Kelly, S, 2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.55
Inherited runners-scored_Matzek 2-0, Martin 1-1. WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:00. A_47,473 (56,000).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments