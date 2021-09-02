L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

Atlanta Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 7 4 Pederson cf 3 0 0 0 T.Turner 2b 3 1 1 0 Arcia ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 4 1 2 1 Swanson ss 4 1 1 1 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 J.Turner 3b 4 1 1 1 Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Seager ss 3 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 1 1 0 Pollock lf 4 0 1 1 Rosario lf-rf 4 1 2 2 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Duvall rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Barnes c 3 1 2 1 Adrianza 2b 3 0 1 0 Scherzer p 2 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0 Graterol p 0 0 0 0 Soler ph 1 0 0 0 Bellinger ph 1 0 0 0 Rodríguez p 0 0 0 0 Vesia p 0 0 0 0 Matzek p 0 0 0 0 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 000 210 — 3 Los Angeles 101 000 02x — 4

LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_T.Turner (26). 3B_Muncy (2). HR_Rosario (1), Swanson (26), Muncy (30), Barnes (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried 6 3 2 2 1 9 Rodríguez 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Matzek 1 1 1 1 0 1 Martin L,2-4 BS,1-5 1-3 2 1 1 1 1

Los Angeles Scherzer 6 3 0 0 0 9 Graterol BS,0-2 1 3 2 2 0 2 Vesia 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Bickford W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kelly S,2-3 1 0 0 0 0 0

Matzek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Fried.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:00. A_47,473 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.