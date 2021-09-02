L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3

|Atlanta
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Pederson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Turner 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Arcia ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Barnes c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Adrianza 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Scherzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Graterol p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodríguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vesia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Matzek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|210
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|101
|000
|02x
|—
|4
LOB_Atlanta 4, Los Angeles 6. 2B_T.Turner (26). 3B_Muncy (2). HR_Rosario (1), Swanson (26), Muncy (30), Barnes (6).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Rodríguez
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Matzek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Martin L,2-4 BS,1-5
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer
|6
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Graterol BS,0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bickford W,3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly S,2-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matzek pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Fried.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, John Libka; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:00. A_47,473 (56,000).
