Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:41 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 8 12 7 Totals 33 5 8 5
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 India 2b 4 1 1 1
T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0
J.Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1
Pujols 1b 3 1 0 0 Stephenson 1b 4 0 1 1
Muncy ph-1b 0 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Seager ss 3 1 2 3 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0
Smith c 4 1 1 1 Warren p 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 Schrock ph 1 0 0 0
Lux lf 4 1 3 3 Garrett p 0 0 0 0
Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 Hoffman p 0 0 0 0
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 Votto ph 1 1 1 1
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Barrero cf 3 0 0 0
Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0
Miley p 0 0 0 0
DeShields ph 1 0 0 0
Santillan p 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0
Friedl ph-lf 2 2 2 1
Los Angeles 033 000 002 8
Cincinnati 000 101 021 5

E_Farmer (6). DP_Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR_Smith (25), Lux (7), Seager (10), Friedl (1), Votto (31). SB_India (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw W,10-7 5 3 1 1 0 8
Gonsolin 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2
Treinen H,31 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 2
Cincinnati
Miley L,12-7 3 9 6 6 1 2
Santillan 2 0 0 0 1 3
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1
Hoffman 1 2 2 2 2 1

HBP_Hoffman (Muncy). WP_Kershaw, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

T_3:09. A_26,621 (42,319).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|17 CDM Course and Exam
9|18 AFA National Convention
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders