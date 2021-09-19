L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|12
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Turner 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Farmer ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Turner 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pujols 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Stephenson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Muncy ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|Aquino lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Schrock ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Garrett p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoffman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonsolin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrero cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeShields ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Friedl ph-lf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|033
|000
|002
|—
|8
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|021
|—
|5
E_Farmer (6). DP_Los Angeles 2, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR_Smith (25), Lux (7), Seager (10), Friedl (1), Votto (31). SB_India (11).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,10-7
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Gonsolin
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Treinen H,31
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Miley L,12-7
|3
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Santillan
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Warren
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hoffman
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
HBP_Hoffman (Muncy). WP_Kershaw, Wilson.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_3:09. A_26,621 (42,319).
