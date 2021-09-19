L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 12 7 5 8 Betts rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276 T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .316 J.Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278 Pujols 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .257 e-Muncy ph-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Seager ss 3 1 2 3 2 0 .285 Smith c 4 1 1 1 1 2 .270 Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .258 Lux lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .239 Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 2 14 India 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269 Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .310 Stephenson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .279 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .180 Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 f-Votto ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Barrero cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167 g-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263 Miley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185 a-DeShields ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Friedl ph-lf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .667

Los Angeles 033 000 002_8 12 0 Cincinnati 000 101 021_5 8 1

a-grounded out for Miley in the 3rd. b-homered for Wilson in the 6th. c-lined out for Warren in the 7th. d-flied out for Treinen in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Pujols in the 9th. f-homered for Hoffman in the 9th. g-struck out for Barrero in the 9th.

E_Farmer (6). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR_Smith (25), off Miley; Lux (7), off Miley; Seager (10), off Miley; Friedl (1), off Gonsolin; Votto (31), off Jansen. RBIs_Smith (72), Lux 3 (45), Seager 3 (46), Stephenson (41), Friedl (1), India (67), Castellanos (83), Votto (89). SB_India (11). CS_Seager (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Taylor 2); Cincinnati 1 (India). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_DeShields, Stephenson. LIDP_Schrock. GIDP_Lux, Suárez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Pujols; Pujols); Cincinnati 1 (Garrett, Farmer, Stephenson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 10-7 5 3 1 1 0 8 74 3.27 Gonsolin 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 37 2.93 Treinen, H, 31 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.01 Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 2.44

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley, L, 12-7 3 9 6 6 1 2 64 3.37 Santillan 2 0 0 0 1 3 32 2.82 Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.55 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.65 Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.95 Hoffman 1 2 2 2 2 1 36 4.59

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 1-1. HBP_Hoffman (Muncy). WP_Kershaw, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:09. A_26,621 (42,319).

