L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 5

September 19, 2021 4:41 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 12 7 5 8
Betts rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .276
T.Turner 2b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .316
J.Turner 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .278
Pujols 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .257
e-Muncy ph-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Seager ss 3 1 2 3 2 0 .285
Smith c 4 1 1 1 1 2 .270
Taylor cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .258
Lux lf 4 1 3 3 0 0 .239
Kershaw p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Gonsolin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Beaty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 8 5 2 14
India 2b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .269
Farmer ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Castellanos rf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .310
Stephenson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .279
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .176
Aquino lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .180
Warren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Schrock ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .306
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hoffman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
f-Votto ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Barrero cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
g-Moustakas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Barnhart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .263
Miley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .185
a-DeShields ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Friedl ph-lf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .667
Los Angeles 033 000 002_8 12 0
Cincinnati 000 101 021_5 8 1

a-grounded out for Miley in the 3rd. b-homered for Wilson in the 6th. c-lined out for Warren in the 7th. d-flied out for Treinen in the 9th. e-hit by pitch for Pujols in the 9th. f-homered for Hoffman in the 9th. g-struck out for Barrero in the 9th.

E_Farmer (6). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cincinnati 3. 2B_Taylor (25), Castellanos (36), India (29). HR_Smith (25), off Miley; Lux (7), off Miley; Seager (10), off Miley; Friedl (1), off Gonsolin; Votto (31), off Jansen. RBIs_Smith (72), Lux 3 (45), Seager 3 (46), Stephenson (41), Friedl (1), India (67), Castellanos (83), Votto (89). SB_India (11). CS_Seager (1).

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (T.Turner, Taylor 2); Cincinnati 1 (India). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Cincinnati 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_DeShields, Stephenson. LIDP_Schrock. GIDP_Lux, Suárez.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (J.Turner, T.Turner, Pujols; Pujols); Cincinnati 1 (Garrett, Farmer, Stephenson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 10-7 5 3 1 1 0 8 74 3.27
Gonsolin 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 37 2.93
Treinen, H, 31 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 11 2.01
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 2.44
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley, L, 12-7 3 9 6 6 1 2 64 3.37
Santillan 2 0 0 0 1 3 32 2.82
Wilson 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.55
Warren 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 1.65
Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 5.95
Hoffman 1 2 2 2 2 1 36 4.59

Inherited runners-scored_Treinen 1-1. HBP_Hoffman (Muncy). WP_Kershaw, Wilson.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Bacon; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_3:09. A_26,621 (42,319).

