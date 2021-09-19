Trending:
L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

September 19, 2021 4:06 pm
L.A. Rams 7 3 7 10 27
Indianapolis 0 6 8 10 24

First Quarter

LAR_Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Blankenship 48, 14:52.

LAR_FG Gay 34, 1:51.

Ind_FG Blankenship 46, :00.

Third Quarter

LAR_Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41.

Ind_Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12.

LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13.

Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 7:22.

LAR_FG Gay 38, 2:23.

A_63,076.

___

LAR Ind
First downs 21 22
Total Net Yards 371 344
Rushes-yards 29-101 26-109
Passing 270 235
Punt Returns 1-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-70 1-41
Interceptions Ret. 2-2 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 19-30-1 22-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-8 3-27
Punts 3-36.333 2-42.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 2-15 3-25
Time of Possession 28:28 31:32

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Orzech 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.

PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 19-30-1-278. Indianapolis, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-15.

RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-38, Alie-Cox 1-18, Hines 1-17, Dulin 1-10, Taylor 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

