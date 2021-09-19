L.A. Rams 27, Indianapolis 24

|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|7
|10
|—
|27
|Indianapolis
|0
|6
|8
|10
|—
|24
First Quarter
LAR_Kupp 16 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 3:25.
Second Quarter
Ind_FG Blankenship 48, 14:52.
LAR_FG Gay 34, 1:51.
Ind_FG Blankenship 46, :00.
Third Quarter
LAR_Henderson 2 run (Gay kick), 11:41.
Ind_Pascal 8 pass from Wentz (Doyle pass from Wentz), 3:43.
Fourth Quarter
Ind_Dulin 0 fumble return (Blankenship kick), 14:12.
LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:13.
Ind_FG Blankenship 35, 7:22.
LAR_FG Gay 38, 2:23.
A_63,076.
|
|LAR
|Ind
|First downs
|21
|22
|Total Net Yards
|371
|344
|Rushes-yards
|29-101
|26-109
|Passing
|270
|235
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-70
|1-41
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-2
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-30-1
|22-36-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-8
|3-27
|Punts
|3-36.333
|2-42.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-15
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|28:28
|31:32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_L.A. Rams, Henderson 13-53, Michel 10-46, Woods 2-6, Stafford 2-1, Orzech 1-0, Kupp 1-(minus 5). Indianapolis, Taylor 15-51, Wentz 5-37, Mack 5-16, Hines 1-5.
PASSING_L.A. Rams, Stafford 19-30-1-278. Indianapolis, Wentz 20-31-1-247, Eason 2-5-1-15.
RECEIVING_L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-163, Woods 5-64, Henderson 3-29, Jefferson 1-14, Higbee 1-8. Indianapolis, Pittman 8-123, Doyle 5-64, Pascal 5-38, Alie-Cox 1-18, Hines 1-17, Dulin 1-10, Taylor 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
