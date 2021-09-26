Trending:
L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

The Associated Press
September 26, 2021 7:38 pm
Tampa Bay 0 7 10 7 24
L.A. Rams 0 14 17 3 34

Second Quarter

LAR_Higbee 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:20.

TB_Godwin 2 run (Succop kick), 4:03.

LAR_Kupp 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :51.

Third Quarter

LAR_D.Jackson 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.

TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 9:57.

LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:23.

LAR_FG Gay 48, 3:09.

TB_FG Succop 26, 1:14.

Fourth Quarter

LAR_FG Gay 26, 8:14.

TB_Bernard 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:10.

___

TB LAR
First downs 27 22
Total Net Yards 446 407
Rushes-yards 13-35 24-76
Passing 411 331
Punt Returns 1-4 1-9
Kickoff Returns 2-48 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 41-55-0 27-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-21 1-12
Punts 4-36.25 3-39.667
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-41 1-4
Time of Possession 29:50 30:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Brady 3-14, Jones 5-11, Fournette 4-8, Godwin 1-2. L.A. Rams, Michel 20-67, Funk 1-6, Woods 1-5, Stafford 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 41-55-0-432. L.A. Rams, Stafford 27-38-0-343.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Bernard 9-51, Evans 8-106, Godwin 6-74, Gronkowski 4-55, Brate 4-35, Johnson 3-63, Fournette 3-26, Miller 2-11, Howard 1-11, Darden 1-0. L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-96, Higbee 5-40, Jefferson 4-42, D.Jackson 3-120, Woods 3-33, Michel 3-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 55.

