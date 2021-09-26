L.A. Rams 34, Tampa Bay 24

|Tampa Bay
|0
|7
|10
|7
|—
|24
|L.A. Rams
|0
|14
|17
|3
|—
|34
Second Quarter
LAR_Higbee 6 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 12:20.
TB_Godwin 2 run (Succop kick), 4:03.
LAR_Kupp 2 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), :51.
Third Quarter
LAR_D.Jackson 75 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 14:02.
TB_Brady 1 run (Succop kick), 9:57.
LAR_Kupp 10 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 7:23.
LAR_FG Gay 48, 3:09.
TB_FG Succop 26, 1:14.
Fourth Quarter
LAR_FG Gay 26, 8:14.
TB_Bernard 7 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 1:10.
|TB
|LAR
|First downs
|27
|22
|Total Net Yards
|446
|407
|Rushes-yards
|13-35
|24-76
|Passing
|411
|331
|Punt Returns
|1-4
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|41-55-0
|27-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-21
|1-12
|Punts
|4-36.25
|3-39.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-41
|1-4
|Time of Possession
|29:50
|30:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Brady 3-14, Jones 5-11, Fournette 4-8, Godwin 1-2. L.A. Rams, Michel 20-67, Funk 1-6, Woods 1-5, Stafford 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Brady 41-55-0-432. L.A. Rams, Stafford 27-38-0-343.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Bernard 9-51, Evans 8-106, Godwin 6-74, Gronkowski 4-55, Brate 4-35, Johnson 3-63, Fournette 3-26, Miller 2-11, Howard 1-11, Darden 1-0. L.A. Rams, Kupp 9-96, Higbee 5-40, Jefferson 4-42, D.Jackson 3-120, Woods 3-33, Michel 3-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Succop 55.
