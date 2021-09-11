Trending:
La Tech outscores SE Louisiana 45-42 behind Garner

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 11:17 pm
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Austin Kendall threw for a touchdowns and rushed for another, Greg Garner scored three times and Louisiana Tech edged Southeastern Louisiana 45-42 on Saturday night.

However, it took a fumble recovery by Cedric Woods in the final minute to secure the win. Southeast Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley ran for 16 yards on third-and-10 from his 19 but was stripped by Ezekiel Barnett, although the first down would have been nullified by a penalty.

Garner had back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Bulldogs (1-1) 10-point leads in the shootout.

The first came when Kendall threw a backwards pass to wide receiver Kyle Maxwell, who threw the ball into the end zone, where Garner hauled it in while being hit. Garner got his second rushing touchdown after the second of Kelley’s three TD passes.

Kelley was 44 of 59 for 453 yards with two interceptions and scored twice on the ground while leading the Lions (1-1) in rushing with 42 yards. CJ Turner had eight catches for 131 yards. The Lions had 556 total yards but 10 penalties cost them 100 yards and they had three turnovers.

Kendall was 20 of 28 for 250 yards.

