Las Vegas 102, Minnesota 81

MINNESOTA (81)
Carleton 3-9 0-0 7, Collier 8-18 0-0 18, Fowles 5-9 0-0 10, Dangerfield 3-6 0-0 7, McBride 5-10 0-0 10, Achonwa 1-2 0-0 2, Shepard 0-1 0-0 0, Banham 3-9 0-0 7, Powers 7-13 4-5 20. Totals 35-77 4-5 81.
LAS VEGAS (102)
Gray 4-9 0-0 8, Wilson 7-13 6-7 20, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 6-11 1-1 16, Young 14-19 1-2 29, Hamby 7-12 0-0 14, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Plum 4-12 4-4 13, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-78 12-14 102.
|Minnesota
|27
|14
|18
|22
|—
|81
|Las Vegas
|27
|28
|19
|28
|—
|102
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-22 (Powers 2-4, Collier 2-6, Banham 1-4, Carleton 1-5, McBride 0-2), Las Vegas 4-10 (Williams 3-4, Plum 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 37 (Fowles 11), Las Vegas 36 (Young 10). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Collier, McBride 4), Las Vegas 28 (Gray 14). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Las Vegas 12. A_5,663 (12,000)
