Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Las Vegas 102, Minnesota 81

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 10:50 pm
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (81)

Carleton 3-9 0-0 7, Collier 8-18 0-0 18, Fowles 5-9 0-0 10, Dangerfield 3-6 0-0 7, McBride 5-10 0-0 10, Achonwa 1-2 0-0 2, Shepard 0-1 0-0 0, Banham 3-9 0-0 7, Powers 7-13 4-5 20. Totals 35-77 4-5 81.

LAS VEGAS (102)

Gray 4-9 0-0 8, Wilson 7-13 6-7 20, Stokes 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 6-11 1-1 16, Young 14-19 1-2 29, Hamby 7-12 0-0 14, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 0-0 0-0 0, Plum 4-12 4-4 13, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-78 12-14 102.

Minnesota 27 14 18 22 81
Las Vegas 27 28 19 28 102

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 7-22 (Powers 2-4, Collier 2-6, Banham 1-4, Carleton 1-5, McBride 0-2), Las Vegas 4-10 (Williams 3-4, Plum 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 37 (Fowles 11), Las Vegas 36 (Young 10). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Collier, McBride 4), Las Vegas 28 (Gray 14). Total Fouls_Minnesota 15, Las Vegas 12. A_5,663 (12,000)

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida