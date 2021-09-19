Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

|Las Vegas
|3
|6
|7
|10
|—
|26
|Pittsburgh
|0
|7
|0
|10
|—
|17
First Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 46, 3:08.
Second Quarter
Las_FG Carlson 33, 9:32.
Pit_Smith-Schuster 3 run (Boswell kick), 6:25.
Las_FG Carlson 41, :00.
Third Quarter
Las_Moreau 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:02.
Fourth Quarter
Pit_Harris 25 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:15.
Las_Ruggs 61 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:34.
Pit_FG Boswell 56, 3:42.
Las_FG Carlson 45, :19.
___
|
|Las
|Pit
|First downs
|22
|17
|Total Net Yards
|425
|331
|Rushes-yards
|25-52
|14-39
|Passing
|373
|292
|Punt Returns
|2-26
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|1-22
|4-92
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-37-0
|27-40-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-9
|2-3
|Punts
|4-47.5
|4-49.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-40
|5-43
|Time of Possession
|34:23
|25:37
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Las Vegas, Barber 13-32, Carr 4-9, Drake 7-9, Ruggs 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 10-38, Smith-Schuster 1-3, Snell 2-1, Claypool 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 28-37-0-382. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-40-1-295.
RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Ruggs 5-113, Waller 5-65, Renfrow 5-57, Drake 5-46, Edwards 3-40, Moreau 2-34, Carrier 2-13, Snead 1-14. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-105, Smith-Schuster 6-41, Harris 5-43, Freiermuth 4-36, Claypool 3-70.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments