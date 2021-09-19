Trending:
Las Vegas 26, Pittsburgh 17

The Associated Press
September 19, 2021 4:17 pm
Las Vegas 3 6 7 10 26
Pittsburgh 0 7 0 10 17

First Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 46, 3:08.

Second Quarter

Las_FG Carlson 33, 9:32.

Pit_Smith-Schuster 3 run (Boswell kick), 6:25.

Las_FG Carlson 41, :00.

Third Quarter

Las_Moreau 9 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 5:02.

Fourth Quarter

Pit_Harris 25 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 11:15.

Las_Ruggs 61 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 9:34.

Pit_FG Boswell 56, 3:42.

Las_FG Carlson 45, :19.

Las Pit
First downs 22 17
Total Net Yards 425 331
Rushes-yards 25-52 14-39
Passing 373 292
Punt Returns 2-26 2-21
Kickoff Returns 1-22 4-92
Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 28-37-0 27-40-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-9 2-3
Punts 4-47.5 4-49.25
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-40 5-43
Time of Possession 34:23 25:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Las Vegas, Barber 13-32, Carr 4-9, Drake 7-9, Ruggs 1-2. Pittsburgh, Harris 10-38, Smith-Schuster 1-3, Snell 2-1, Claypool 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Las Vegas, Carr 28-37-0-382. Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 27-40-1-295.

RECEIVING_Las Vegas, Ruggs 5-113, Waller 5-65, Renfrow 5-57, Drake 5-46, Edwards 3-40, Moreau 2-34, Carrier 2-13, Snead 1-14. Pittsburgh, D.Johnson 9-105, Smith-Schuster 6-41, Harris 5-43, Freiermuth 4-36, Claypool 3-70.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

