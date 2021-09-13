On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Las Vegas 85, Dallas 75

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 4:58 pm
< a min read
      

DALLAS (75)

Mabrey 7-16 0-0 14, Thornton 4-9 1-1 11, Alarie 1-2 2-2 4, A.Gray 7-10 0-1 15, Ogunbowale 9-21 1-1 23, Collier 0-5 0-0 0, Kuier 2-3 0-0 4, Dungee 1-5 0-0 2, Harris 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 31-74 6-7 75.

LAS VEGAS (85)

C.Gray 4-8 0-0 8, Wilson 8-18 5-6 21, Stokes 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 5-12 4-4 16, Young 4-11 0-2 8, Hamby 1-3 0-2 2, Plum 9-12 7-7 30. Totals 31-65 16-21 85.

Dallas 29 16 12 18 75
Las Vegas 19 17 25 24 85

3-Point Goals_Dallas 7-26 (Ogunbowale 4-12, Thornton 2-3, A.Gray 1-3, Dungee 0-2, Mabrey 0-4), Las Vegas 7-19 (Plum 5-7, Williams 2-7, C.Gray 0-2, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 40 (Collier, Ogunbowale 8), Las Vegas 33 (Wilson 12). Assists_Dallas 18 (Mabrey 7), Las Vegas 16 (Plum 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 18, Las Vegas 8. A_0 (12,000)

Sports News

