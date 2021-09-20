Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lions RB D’Andre Swift active for game against Packers

The Associated Press
September 20, 2021 7:47 pm
< a min read
      

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift will be available for his team’s Monday night game against the Green Bay Packers.

Swift had been listed as questionable because of a groin injury, though he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice. Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder) and receiver Kalif Raymond (thigh) also are active for Monday’s game after being listed as questionable.

Inactive players for the Lions include cornerback Corey Ballentine, outside linebacker Austin Bryant, running back Jermar Jefferson, defensive end Kevin Strong and wide receiver Tyrell Williams.

Guard Lucas Patrick and safety Darnell Savage are active for the Packers after being listed as questionable. Patrick was in concussion protocol and Savage had a shoulder injury.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

The Packers won’t have tight end Josiah Deguara, who also was in concussion protocol and had been listed as doubtful.

Green Bay’s other inactive players are linebacker La’Darius Hamilton, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, defensive lineman Jack Heflin, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles and safety Vernon Scott.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
9|20 New Ways to Measure Employee Engagement
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates its 74th birthday