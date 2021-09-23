Trending:
Lopez leads San Jose into matchup with Los Angeles FC after 2-goal game

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 3:05 am
Los Angeles FC (9-10-6) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-9-9)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +219, Los Angeles FC +110, Draw +272; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Lopez leads San Jose into a matchup with Los Angeles FC following a two-goal outing against Austin FC.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall in the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals last season, averaging 1.9 per game.

Los Angeles FC put together a 9-8-5 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 1-6-1 in road games. Los Angeles FC scored 53 goals last season and had 34 assists.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Shea Salinas (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Siad Haji (injured).

Los Angeles FC: Eddie Segura (injured), Carlos Vela (injured), Erik Duenas (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured), Kwadwo Opoku (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Alvaro Quezada (injured), Tristan Blackmon (injured), Julian Gaines (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

