Los Angeles to visit San Diego Wednesday

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (69-70, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (73-65, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Padres: Yu Darvish (7-9, 4.05 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 167 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -195, Angels +165; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Shohei Ohtani and the Angels will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 43-31 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .402 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .628 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 37 home runs.

The Angels are 32-36 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .411 this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with a mark of .602.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-0. Jimmy Herget earned his second victory and Luis Rengifo went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Blake Snell registered his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 37 home runs and is slugging .628.

Ohtani leads the Angels with 72 extra base hits and 93 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (lumbar), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

