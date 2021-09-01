Trending:
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2021 11:18 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 62 42 .599
Down East (Texas) 60 43 .583
Fayetteville (Houston) 47 57 .452 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 31 72 .301 30½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 60 42 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 58 46 .558 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 50 54 .481 11
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 65 .363 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 73 31 .702
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 53 51 .510 20
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 57 .452 26
Augusta (Atlanta) 43 61 .413 30

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Augusta 4

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1

Delmarva 18, Carolina 9

Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 3

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 8, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5

Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.

Carolina 10, Delmarva 8

Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 1

Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.

Charleston 19, Columbia 10

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

