Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|62
|43
|.590
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|61
|44
|.581
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|48
|57
|.457
|14
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|73
|.305
|30
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|62
|42
|.596
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|59
|46
|.562
|3½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|51
|54
|.486
|11½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|67
|.356
|25
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|74
|31
|.705
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|53
|52
|.505
|21
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|58
|.448
|27
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|43
|62
|.410
|31
___
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5
Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.
Carolina 10, Delmarva 8
Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 1
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 19, Columbia 10
Kannapolis 1, Down East 0, 1st game
Down East 7, Kannapolis 0, 2nd game
Salem 13, Fredericksburg 1, 1st game
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 6, 2nd game
Fayetteville 6, Augusta 3
Delmarva 9, Carolina 7
Lynchburg 7, Myrtle Beach 3
Charleston 15, Columbia 2
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 6 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
