On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 11:34 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 65 44 .596
Carolina (Milwaukee) 63 46 .578 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 50 59 .459 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 77 .294 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 67 42 .615
Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 48 .560 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 53 56 .486 14
Fredericksburg (Washington) 38 71 .349 29
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30
Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31

___

Sunday’s Games

Down East 8, Kannapolis 2

Carolina 8, Delmarva 4, 10 innings

Augusta 8, Fayetteville 6

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 5, 10 innings

Charleston 7, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Lynchburg 10, Myrtle Beach 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1

Down East 17, Carolina 5

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

        Read more: Sports News

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6

Augusta 7, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire