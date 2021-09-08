Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 65 45 .591
Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 46 .582 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 51 59 .464 14
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 32 78 .291 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 67 43 .609
Delmarva (Baltimore) 61 49 .555 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 54 56 .491 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 39 71 .355 28
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 77 32 .706
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 54 .505 22
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 62 .431 30
Augusta (Atlanta) 46 63 .422 31

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 10, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 9, Kannapolis 1

Down East 17, Carolina 5

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

Myrtle Beach 8, Charleston 6

Augusta 7, Columbia 1

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fayetteville 5, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 8, Down East 6

Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 3

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Columbia at Augusta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida