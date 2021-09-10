Trending:
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 67 45 .598
Carolina (Milwaukee) 64 48 .571 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 51 61 .455 16
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 34 78 .304 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 68 44 .607
Delmarva (Baltimore) 62 50 .554 6
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 55 57 .491 13
Fredericksburg (Washington) 40 72 .357 28
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 80 32 .714
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 55 57 .491 25
Augusta (Atlanta) 49 63 .438 31
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 65 .420 33

___

Thursday’s Games

Charleston 12, Myrtle Beach 1, 1st game

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Augusta 6, Columbia 4, 1st game

Augusta 4, Columbia 0, 2nd game

Salem 13, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 3, Fayetteville 1

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Delmarva 6, Fredericksburg 2

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 11, Salem 4

Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 3

Down East 6, Carolina 5, 1st game

Down East 5, Carolina 4, 2nd game

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 1

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 4, 1st game

Charleston 15, Myrtle Beach 1, 2nd game

Augusta 11, Columbia 1

Saturday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 6:35 p.m.

