Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|69
|46
|.600
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|66
|49
|.574
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|52
|63
|.452
|17
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|36
|79
|.313
|33
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|70
|45
|.609
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|64
|51
|.557
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|57
|58
|.496
|13
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|40
|75
|.348
|30
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|80
|35
|.696
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|57
|58
|.496
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|51
|64
|.443
|29
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|48
|67
|.417
|32
___
Kannapolis 6, Fayetteville 2
Down East 5, Carolina 2
Delmarva 4, Fredericksburg 3
Lynchburg 10, Salem 5
Myrtle Beach 4, Charleston 0
Columbia 7, Augusta 6
No games scheduled
Carolina 10, Fayetteville 7
Down East 7, Charleston 7, 10 innings
Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 4
Salem 8, Delmarva 2
Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3
Kannapolis 6, Columbia 5
Carolinaat Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
