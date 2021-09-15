Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|69
|47
|.595
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|67
|49
|.578
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|52
|64
|.448
|17
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|36
|79
|.313
|32½
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|70
|46
|.603
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|65
|51
|.560
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|58
|58
|.500
|12
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|40
|76
|.345
|30
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|81
|35
|.698
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|57
|59
|.491
|24
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|52
|64
|.448
|29
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|48
|67
|.417
|32½
x-clinched playoff
___
Carolina 10, Fayetteville 7
Down East 7, Charleston 7, 10 innings
Augusta 5, Myrtle Beach 4
Salem 8, Delmarva 2
Lynchburg 5, Fredericksburg 3
Kannapolis 6, Columbia 5
Carolina 9, Fayetteville 2
Charleston 8, Down East 2
Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 0
Delmarva 4, Salem 3
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 3
Kannapolis at Columbia, canceled
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments