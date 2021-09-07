On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 11:29 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jupiter (Miami) 58 49 .542
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 55 51 .519
Daytona (Cincinnati) 54 55 .495 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 33 73 .311 24½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 71 36 .664
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 66 41 .617 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 53 52 .505 17
Dunedin (Toronto) 50 59 .459 22
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 47 57 .452 22½
Lakeland (Detroit) 47 61 .435 24½

___

Sunday’s Games

Jupiter 7, St. Lucie 5

Lakeland 4, Clearwater 1

Palm Beach 10, Dunedin 9, 10 innings

Tampa 8, Bradenton 5

Fort Myers 10, Daytona 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 1

Tampa 6, Dunedin 5

Jupiter 7, Daytona 6

Fort Myers 6, Palm Beach 2

Bradenton 19, Clearwater 8

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 2, 4 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 7 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

