Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|58
|49
|.542
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|55
|51
|.519
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|54
|55
|.495
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|33
|73
|.311
|24½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|36
|.664
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|66
|41
|.617
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|53
|52
|.505
|17
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|50
|59
|.459
|22
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|47
|57
|.452
|22½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|47
|61
|.435
|24½
___
Jupiter 7, St. Lucie 5
Lakeland 4, Clearwater 1
Palm Beach 10, Dunedin 9, 10 innings
Tampa 8, Bradenton 5
Fort Myers 10, Daytona 2
No games scheduled
Lakeland 5, St. Lucie 1
Tampa 6, Dunedin 5
Jupiter 7, Daytona 6
Fort Myers 6, Palm Beach 2
Bradenton 19, Clearwater 8
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 2, 4 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 7 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
