Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|60
|50
|.545
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|55
|53
|.509
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|55
|57
|.491
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|34
|75
|.312
|25½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|39
|.645
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|68
|43
|.613
|3½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|55
|53
|.509
|15
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|53
|59
|.473
|19
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|49
|59
|.454
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|49
|61
|.445
|22
___
Dunedin at Tampa, susp.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.
Jupiter 7, Daytona 1
Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4
Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game
Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
Lakeland 10, St. Lucie 8, 1st game
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 2nd game, ppd.
Dunedin 10, Tampa 6
Jupiter 7, Daytona 1
Clearwater 18, Bradenton 4
Palm Beach 2, Fort Myers 0
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 12 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 12 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 12 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 12 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments