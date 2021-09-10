Trending:
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 10:42 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Jupiter (Miami) 60 50 .545
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 55 53 .509 4
Daytona (Cincinnati) 55 57 .491 6
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 34 75 .312 25½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 71 39 .645
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 68 43 .613
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 55 53 .509 15
Dunedin (Toronto) 53 59 .473 19
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 49 59 .454 21
Lakeland (Detroit) 49 61 .445 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, susp.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.

Jupiter 7, Daytona 1

Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 10, St. Lucie 8, 1st game

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 2nd game, ppd.

Dunedin 10, Tampa 6

Jupiter 7, Daytona 1

Clearwater 18, Bradenton 4

Palm Beach 2, Fort Myers 0

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 12 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 12 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 12 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

