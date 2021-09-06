Trending:
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 6, 2021 12:22 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 71 37 .657
San Jose (San Francisco) 67 41 .620 4
Modesto (Seattle) 59 49 .546 12
Stockton (Oakland) 40 65 .381 29½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 59 49 .546
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 52 .505
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 47 61 .435 12
Visalia (Arizona) 33 75 .306 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6, 1st game

Lake Elsinore 1, Rancho Cucamonga 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

Visalia 7, San Jose 1

Inland Empire 7, Modesto

Fresno 3, Stockton 2

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 19, Lake Elsinore 9

San Jose 7, Visalia 1

Fresno 7, Stockton 1

Modesto 6, Inland Empire 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

