Low-A West Glance

|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|71
|37
|.657
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|67
|41
|.620
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|59
|49
|.546
|12
|Stockton (Oakland)
|40
|65
|.381
|29½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|59
|49
|.546
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|53
|52
|.505
|4½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|47
|61
|.435
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|33
|75
|.306
|26
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 6, 1st game
Lake Elsinore 1, Rancho Cucamonga 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
Visalia 7, San Jose 1
Inland Empire 7, Modesto
Fresno 3, Stockton 2
Rancho Cucamonga 19, Lake Elsinore 9
San Jose 7, Visalia 1
Fresno 7, Stockton 1
Modesto 6, Inland Empire 5
No games scheduled
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
