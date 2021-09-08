Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 1:05 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 67 42 .615 5
Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13
Stockton (Oakland) 41 65 .387 29½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 60 49 .550
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 53 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 48 61 .440 12
Visalia (Arizona) 33 76 .303 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 19, Lake Elsinore 9

San Jose 7, Visalia 1

Fresno 7, Stockton 1

Modesto 6, Inland Empire 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 4

Stockton 4, San Jose 2

Fresno 11, Modesto 5

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

