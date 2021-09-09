Trending:
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 1:46 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 68 42 .618
Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13
Stockton (Oakland) 41 66 .383 30
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 61 49 .555
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 54 .495
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 49 61 .445 12
Visalia (Arizona) 33 77 .300 28

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 14, Visalia 4

Stockton 4, San Jose 2

Fresno 11, Modesto 5

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 8, Stockton 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 2

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

