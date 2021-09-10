Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 12:49 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 69 42 .622 4
Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13
Stockton (Oakland) 41 67 .380 30½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 62 49 .559
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 55 .491
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 49 62 .441 13
Visalia (Arizona) 34 77 .306 28

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 8, Stockton 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 2

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

San Jose 16, Stockton 6

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 5

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas and employees plant Survivor Tree from September 11th Memorial at HQ