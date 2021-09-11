Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|37
|.661
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|70
|42
|.625
|3½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|59
|50
|.541
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|68
|.376
|31
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|50
|.554
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|54
|55
|.495
|6½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|50
|62
|.446
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|34
|78
|.304
|28
___
Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4
San Jose 16, Stockton 6
Fresno at Modesto, ppd.
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 5
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 6, 10 innings
San Jose 6, Stockton 0
Fresno at Modesto, canc.
Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 2, 3 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
