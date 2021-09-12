Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|37
|.661
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|71
|42
|.628
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|59
|50
|.541
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|69
|.373
|31½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|62
|51
|.549
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|55
|55
|.500
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|50
|63
|.442
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|35
|78
|.310
|27
___
Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 6, 10 innings
San Jose 6, Stockton 0
Fresno at Modesto, canc.
Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5
San Jose 9, Stockton 2
Fresno at Modesto, canc.
Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Fresno at Modesto, 2, 3 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
