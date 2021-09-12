Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:49 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 71 42 .628 3
Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13
Stockton (Oakland) 41 69 .373 31½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 62 51 .549
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 55 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 50 63 .442 12
Visalia (Arizona) 35 78 .310 27

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 6, 10 innings

San Jose 6, Stockton 0

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Modesto, 2, 3 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes