Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2021 1:28 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Fresno (Colorado) 72 39 .649
x-San Jose (San Francisco) 74 42 .638 ½
Modesto (Seattle) 61 50 .550 11
Stockton (Oakland) 41 72 .363 32
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 65 51 .560
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 58 .487
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 52 64 .448 13
Visalia (Arizona) 36 80 .310 29
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 3

San Jose 10, Fresno 0

Modesto 16, Stockton 14

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4

Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 12, Fresno 8

Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

