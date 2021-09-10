Trending:
Lynx beat Fever 89-72 in first of 3 straight meetings

September 10, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 20 points and Kayla McBride added 15 points to help the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 89-72 on Friday night.

Minnesota (19-10) moved into a tie with Phoenix for fourth in the WNBA standings. The Lynx face Indiana the next two games, and play Washington in the regular-season finale — aiming for a top-four finish and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Sylvia Fowles had 13 points, seven rebounds, four steals and five blocks for Minnesota. Fowles tied a franchise record for blocks in a first half with four.

Tied at 41 early in the third quarter, Minnesota scored 40 of the next 59 points.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 16 points and Jantel Lavender added 15 for Indiana (6-22). Kelsey Mitchell had 11 points on 4-for-15 shooting.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

