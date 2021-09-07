On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 12:02 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .321; Gurriel, Houston, .316; Brantley, Houston, .313; Mullins, Baltimore, .307; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Bogaerts, Boston, .298; France, Seattle, .292; T.Hernández, Toronto, .292; Bichette, Toronto, .291; Judge, New York, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Bichette, Toronto, 103; Semien, Toronto, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 95; Altuve, Houston, 91; Correa, Houston, 91; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 91; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 89; Olson, Oakland, 88; Devers, Boston, 85.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 103; S.Perez, Kansas City, 103; Devers, Boston, 101; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 97; T.Hernández, Toronto, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Seager, Seattle, 93; Alvarez, Houston, 90; Olson, Oakland, 89; Martinez, Boston, 89.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 162; Mullins, Baltimore, 158; Bichette, Toronto, 156; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 154; Merrifield, Kansas City, 154; Schoop, Detroit, 152; Semien, Toronto, 146; S.Perez, Kansas City, 145; Martinez, Boston, 144; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 143.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 39; Martinez, Boston, 36; Devers, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Polanco, Minnesota, 32; Merrifield, Kansas City, 31; Correa, Houston, 30; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Tucker, Houston, 30.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 41; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 40; Semien, Toronto, 37; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Seager, Seattle, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Gallo, New York, 31.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 26; Straw, Cleveland, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 21; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 19; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.60; G.Cole, New York, 2.73; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.19; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Mize, Detroit, 3.51; Berríos, Toronto, 3.55; Flexen, Seattle, 3.56; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.68; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 215; Ray, Toronto, 212; Cease, Chicago, 197; Giolito, Chicago, 180; Montas, Oakland, 174; Berríos, Toronto, 169; Rodón, Chicago, 168; Manaea, Oakland, 165; Eovaldi, Boston, 163; McCullers Jr., Houston, 161.

