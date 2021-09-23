AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .323; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .304; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Mullins, Baltimore, .302; T.Hernández, Toronto, .301; Tucker, Houston, .296; Bichette, Toronto, .292.
RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Altuve, Houston, 109; Semien, Toronto, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Haniger, Seattle, 102; Correa, Houston, 100; Olson, Oakland, 97; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 94.
RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 109; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Olson, Oakland, 104; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Seager, Seattle, 99; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Bichette, Toronto, 98.
HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 182; Bichette, Toronto, 175; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Mullins, Baltimore, 172; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 163; Semien, Toronto, 162; S.Perez, Kansas City, 161; Schoop, Detroit, 161; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160; Gurriel, Houston, 159.
DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 39; Semien, Toronto, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Correa, Houston, 34.
TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 10 tied at 4.
HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 37; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34; Haniger, Seattle, 34.
STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 23; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20.
PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.
ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 3.03; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.45; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.58; Flexen, Seattle, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Irvin, Oakland, 3.94; Manaea, Oakland, 4.04.
STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 238; G.Cole, New York, 231; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Montas, Oakland, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Berríos, Toronto, 187; Rodón, Chicago, 181; Manaea, Oakland, 180; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176.
