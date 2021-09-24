Trending:
Major League Baseball Leaders

September 24, 2021 1:07 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .322; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .304; T.Hernández, Toronto, .303; Mullins, Baltimore, .300; Tucker, Houston, .295; Bichette, Toronto, .291; France, Seattle, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Altuve, Houston, 111; Semien, Toronto, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 105; Haniger, Seattle, 103; Correa, Houston, 100; Olson, Oakland, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 94.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 110; Olson, Oakland, 105; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; Bichette, Toronto, 98.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 183; Bichette, Toronto, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Mullins, Baltimore, 172; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 164; Semien, Toronto, 164; Gurriel, Houston, 161; S.Perez, Kansas City, 161; Schoop, Detroit, 161; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 39; Semien, Toronto, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Correa, Houston, 34.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 23; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 3.03; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.16; Berríos, Toronto, 3.45; Flexen, Seattle, 3.56; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.58; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Irvin, Oakland, 3.99; Manaea, Oakland, 4.05.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 238; G.Cole, New York, 231; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Montas, Oakland, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Berríos, Toronto, 187; Rodón, Chicago, 181; Manaea, Oakland, 180; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176.

