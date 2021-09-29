Trending:
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press
September 29, 2021 1:25 am
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Gurriel, Houston, .317; Brantley, Houston, .315; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .313; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .301; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .301; T.Hernández, Toronto, .298; Mullins, Baltimore, .297; Bogaerts, Boston, .296; Bichette, Toronto, .295; France, Seattle, .293.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 117; Altuve, Houston, 114; Semien, Toronto, 112; Haniger, Seattle, 108; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Correa, Houston, 101; Olson, Oakland, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 99; Devers, Boston, 97.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 118; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 106; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 101; Semien, Toronto, 101.

HITS_Bichette, Toronto, 184; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 184; Merrifield, Kansas City, 178; Mullins, Baltimore, 174; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 169; Semien, Toronto, 169; Schoop, Detroit, 168; S.Perez, Kansas City, 167; J.Crawford, Seattle, 165; Gurriel, Houston, 164.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 41; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Toronto, 39; J.Crawford, Seattle, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; Mullins, Baltimore, 37; Tucker, Houston, 36; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Olson, Oakland, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Arraez, Minnesota, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; W.Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_S.Perez, Kansas City, 47; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 44; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Haniger, Seattle, 38; Judge, New York, 37; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Devers, Boston, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Bichette, Toronto, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 21; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Flexen, Seattle, 14-6; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-10; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.68; G.Cole, New York, 3.23; Montas, Oakland, 3.48; Berríos, Toronto, 3.52; Giolito, Chicago, 3.58; Flexen, Seattle, 3.67; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.75; Manaea, Oakland, 3.94; Cease, Chicago, 3.95; Greinke, Houston, 4.11.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 244; G.Cole, New York, 243; Cease, Chicago, 221; Berríos, Toronto, 204; Montas, Oakland, 200; Giolito, Chicago, 198; Eovaldi, Boston, 195; Manaea, Oakland, 188; McCullers Jr., Houston, 181; Rodón, Chicago, 181.

