Major Scores

EAST
Buffalo 69, Wagner 7
Delaware 34, Maine 24
New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19
Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14
FIU 48, LIU 10
Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0
NC State 45, South Florida 0
Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14
MIDWEST
Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21
Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3
S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21
Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT
SOUTHWEST
UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments