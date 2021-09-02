Major Scores

Trending:
The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 10:45 pm
< a min read
      

EAST

Buffalo 69, Wagner 7

Delaware 34, Maine 24

New Hampshire 27, Stony Brook 21

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 33, East Carolina 19

Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

FIU 48, LIU 10

Mercer 69, Point (Ga.) 0

NC State 45, South Florida 0

Samford 52, Tennessee Tech 14

MIDWEST

Ball St. 31, W. Illinois 21

Drake 45, WV Wesleyan 3

S. Illinois 47, SE Missouri 21

Youngstown St. 44, Incarnate Word 41, OT

SOUTHWEST

UC Davis 19, Tulsa 17

