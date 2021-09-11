Major Scores

EAST
Army 38, W. Kentucky 35
SOUTH
Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0
Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17
South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17
Virginia 42, Illinois 14
Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16
MIDWEST
Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10
Kent St. 60, VMI 10
Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14
Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26
Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments