Sports News

Major Scores

The Associated Press
September 11, 2021 4:00 pm
EAST

Army 38, W. Kentucky 35

SOUTH

Auburn 62, Alabama St. 0

Georgia Tech 45, Kennesaw St. 17

South Carolina 20, East Carolina 17

Virginia 42, Illinois 14

Wake Forest 41, Norfolk St. 16

MIDWEST

Dayton 17, E. Illinois 10

Kent St. 60, VMI 10

Michigan St. 42, Youngstown St. 14

Minnesota 31, Miami (Ohio) 26

Northwestern 24, Indiana St. 6

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 28, Tulsa 23

