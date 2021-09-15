Trending:
Manaea expected to start for the Athletics against Royals

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (77-67, third in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (66-78, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (9-9, 3.79 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 174 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (8-12, 5.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals +127, Athletics -147; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Royals Wednesday.

The Royals are 35-35 in home games in 2020. Kansas City has a collective on-base percentage of .303, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .367.

The Athletics are 37-33 on the road. Oakland has slugged .409 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .542.

The Royals won the last meeting 10-7. Jake Brentz earned his fifth victory and Salvador Perez went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Kansas City. Yusmeiro Petit registered his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 62 extra base hits and is batting .275.

Olson leads the Athletics with 66 extra base hits and 99 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Richard Lovelady: (elbow), Brad Keller: (shoulder), Jakob Junis: (shoulder), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Cam Gallagher: (knee).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Matt Chapman: (shin), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

