Manning expected to start as Detroit hosts Oakland

The Associated Press
September 2, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Oakland Athletics (73-60, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (63-71, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Frankie Montas (10-9, 3.66 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (3-5, 5.46 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Oakland will play on Thursday.

The Tigers are 35-34 in home games in 2020. The Detroit offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the team with a mark of .278.

The Athletics are 36-29 in road games. Oakland hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .313 this season, led by Starling Marte with a mark of .387.

The Tigers won the last meeting 8-6. Joe Jimenez earned his fifth victory and Harold Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Detroit. A.J. Puk took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 20 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 32 home runs and is slugging .550.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Athletics: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Miguel Del Pozo: (face), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Athletics: Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Chris Bassitt: (face), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist), Seth Brown: (covid-19), Mitch Moreland: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

