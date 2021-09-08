Trending:
Manoah expected to start for the Blue Jays against Yankees

The Associated Press
September 8, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Toronto Blue Jays (75-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-60, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) Yankees: Luis Gil (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -124, Blue Jays +105; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will square off on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 40-29 in home games in 2020. New York has a team on-base percentage of .321, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .370.

The Blue Jays have gone 36-32 away from home. Toronto has a collective .264 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with an average of .319.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 5-1. Steven Matz recorded his 11th victory and Alejandro Kirk went 3-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Toronto. Gerrit Cole registered his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 31 home runs and has 68 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 40 home runs and has 98 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .202 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .280 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), George Springer: (undisclosed), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

