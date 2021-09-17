Trending:
Marquez scheduled to start for Rockies at Nationals

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 3:05 am
Colorado Rockies (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (60-86, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Washington Nationals on Friday.

The Nationals are 34-41 in home games in 2020. Washington has hit 167 home runs as a team this season. Josh Bell leads the team with 27, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Rockies are 23-51 on the road. Colorado’s lineup has 167 home runs this season, C.J. Cron leads them with 27 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bell leads the Nationals with 27 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

Cron leads the Rockies with 27 home runs and has 82 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .269 batting average, 4.69 ERA

Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Kyle McGowin: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Gerardo Parra: (knee).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (oblique), Austin Gomber: (back), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

