Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

McDaniel accounts for 3 TDs, Southern beats Miles College

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 12:51 am
< a min read
      

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Glendon McDaniel threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Devon Benn also had two rushing TDs, and Southern beat Division II Miles College 41-24 on Saturday night.

Jason Collins, in his first year as Southern’s head coach, got his first career win.

Donte Edwards scored on a 22-yard run gave Miles College a 24-20 with 1:24 left in the third quarter but, two plays from scrimmage later, Craig Nelson took a handoff and ran 68 yards for a score to put Southern (1-1) in front for good. McDaniel hit Marquis McClain for a 39-yard touchdown early in the fourth and then scored on a 5-yard run to cap the scoring with 7:25 remaining.

Claude Newell III was 15-of-22 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown for Miles College. Edwards finished with 16 carries for 67 yards.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes