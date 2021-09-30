McPherson makes FG as time expires, Bengals beat Jags 24-21

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-21 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, spoiling Urban Meyer’s Ohio return.

Joe Burrow passed for 348 yards and two touchdowns to help the Bengals (3-1) overcome a 14-0 halftime deficit. Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer coached Ohio State to the 2014 national championship. He was born in Toledo, grew up in Ashtabula rooting for the Bengals, went to college at Cincinnati, played safety for the Bearcats, got his first coaching job at nearby Saint Xavier High School in 1985, and has two sisters who still live in the area.

Cincinnati had two quick scoring drives to open the second half. James Robinson’s second rushing touchdown put Jacksonville (0-4) up again early in the fourth quarter. Burrow answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to tie it again.

Another methodical drive set up the kick by McPherson, who has the winners in two of Cincinnati’s three wins.

The Jaguars scored in the first half on a 6-yard plunge by Robinson and a 7-yard keeper by Lawrence.

It could have been worse for Cincinnati. Lawrence was stopped by linebacker Logan Wilson on fourth-and-goal at the 1 with under a minute left in the half.

Lawrence was 17 for 24 for 204 yards.

Tyler Boyd had nine receptions for 118 yards for the Bengals. Uzomah had five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Robinson rushed for 78 yards.

INJURIES

Jaguars: WR DJ Chark injured an ankle on the third play of the game and didn’t return. … Guard A.J. Cann (knee) was declared out in the second quarter.

Bengals: None reported.

UP NEXT

Jaguars: Host Tennessee on Oct. 10.

Bengals: Host Green Bay on Oct. 10.

