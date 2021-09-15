Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Means expected to start for the Orioles against the Yankees

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 3:22 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (81-64, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-98, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (2-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Orioles: John Means (5-7, 3.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore and New York will play on Wednesday.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

The Orioles are 22-50 on their home turf. Baltimore is hitting a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with an average of .298.

The Yankees have gone 40-33 away from home. New York is slugging .402 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the team with a slugging percentage of .536.

The Yankees won the last meeting 7-2. Gerrit Cole notched his 15th victory and Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Alexander Wells registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullins leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and has 56 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 84 RBIs and is batting .286.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Yankees: 3-7, .234 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Tanner Scott: (knee), Jorge Lopez: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Matt Harvey: (knee), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Jorge Mateo: (lumbar), Trey Mancini: (abdominal).

        Read more: Sports News

Yankees: Jameson Taillon: (ankle), Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army soldiers from US and Chile cross-country ski at Chilean Army Mountain School in Portillo