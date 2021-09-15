Megill expected to start as New York hosts St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (75-69, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (72-74, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (5-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 72 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (3-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -156, Cardinals +134; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and St. Louis will face off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 43-30 in home games in 2020. The New York offense has compiled a .238 batting average as a team this season, Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .264.

The Cardinals are 36-36 on the road. St. Louis has hit 163 home runs as a team this season. Nolan Arenado leads them with 31, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-6. Alex Reyes notched his eighth victory and Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Jake Reed took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 130 hits and has 86 RBIs.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 31 home runs and is batting .254.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (hamstring), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

