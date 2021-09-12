Miami 17, New England 16

|Miami
First Quarter
Mia_Tagovailoa 3 run (Sanders kick), 5:35.
Second Quarter
NE_FG Folk 27, 10:20.
NE_Agholor 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 2:36.
Mia_FG Sanders 48, :04.
Third Quarter
Mia_Waddle 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 11:02.
NE_FG Folk 42, 2:54.
Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Folk 33, 10:39.
|Mia
|NE
|First downs
|16
|24
|Total Net Yards
|259
|393
|Rushes-yards
|23-74
|30-125
|Passing
|185
|268
|Punt Returns
|1-18
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-1
|29-39-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-13
|Punts
|4-45.0
|2-49.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|4-2
|Penalties-Yards
|5-29
|8-84
|Time of Possession
|23:17
|36:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 9-49, Brown 5-16, Brissett 2-4, Ahmed 3-4, Tagovailoa 4-1. New England, Harris 23-100, White 4-12, Smith 1-6, Bolden 1-5, Stevenson 1-2.
PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 16-27-1-202. New England, M.Jones 29-39-0-281.
RECEIVING_Miami, Gaskin 5-27, Parker 4-81, Waddle 4-61, Ahmed 2-24, Smythe 1-9. New England, White 6-49, Meyers 6-44, Agholor 5-72, Smith 5-42, Henry 3-31, Harris 2-17, Bourne 1-17, Stevenson 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
