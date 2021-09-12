On Air: This Just In!
Miami 17, New England 16

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 7:26 pm
Miami 7 3 7 0 17
New England 0 10 3 3 16

First Quarter

Mia_Tagovailoa 3 run (Sanders kick), 5:35.

Second Quarter

NE_FG Folk 27, 10:20.

NE_Agholor 7 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 2:36.

Mia_FG Sanders 48, :04.

Third Quarter

Mia_Waddle 3 pass from Tagovailoa (Sanders kick), 11:02.

NE_FG Folk 42, 2:54.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Folk 33, 10:39.

Mia NE
First downs 16 24
Total Net Yards 259 393
Rushes-yards 23-74 30-125
Passing 185 268
Punt Returns 1-18 3-20
Kickoff Returns 0-0 2-40
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 16-27-1 29-39-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-17 1-13
Punts 4-45.0 2-49.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 5-29 8-84
Time of Possession 23:17 36:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Gaskin 9-49, Brown 5-16, Brissett 2-4, Ahmed 3-4, Tagovailoa 4-1. New England, Harris 23-100, White 4-12, Smith 1-6, Bolden 1-5, Stevenson 1-2.

PASSING_Miami, Tagovailoa 16-27-1-202. New England, M.Jones 29-39-0-281.

RECEIVING_Miami, Gaskin 5-27, Parker 4-81, Waddle 4-61, Ahmed 2-24, Smythe 1-9. New England, White 6-49, Meyers 6-44, Agholor 5-72, Smith 5-42, Henry 3-31, Harris 2-17, Bourne 1-17, Stevenson 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

