Miami 8, Washington 6

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10 Rojas ss 5 0 2 2 0 2 .270 L.Díaz 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .175 De La Cruz lf 3 3 1 2 2 1 .336 Sánchez rf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .242 Brinson cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Alfaro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244 1-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Campbell p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — León c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .188 I.Díaz 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .193 T.Rogers p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .077 a-Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133 Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .254

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 6 15 6 5 9 Thomas cf 5 1 2 2 1 2 .244 Escobar ss 6 0 4 1 0 0 .278 Soto rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .314 Bell 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .256 Kieboom 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Y.Hernandez lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Mercer 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .278 Adams c 3 1 0 1 2 1 .292 J.Rogers p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 M.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-García ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230

Miami 000 002 114_8 11 2 Washington 000 111 210_6 15 0

a-hit by pitch for T.Rogers in the 5th. b-struck out for J.Rogers in the 5th. c-reached on error for M.Thompson in the 7th. d-singled for Bender in the 8th. e-grounded out for Finnegan in the 9th.

1-ran for Alfaro in the 8th.

E_I.Díaz (8), Rojas (10). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 14. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (18), Brinson (13), Mercer (6), Bell (21), Thomas (9). HR_Sánchez (11), off Baldonado; De La Cruz (5), off Suero; Sánchez (12), off Finnegan; Bell (27), off Campbell. RBIs_Sánchez 4 (31), Rojas 2 (44), De La Cruz 2 (17), Thomas 2 (20), Adams (10), Soto (85), Escobar (21), Bell (83). SB_Sierra (11). SF_Soto.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (L.Díaz, León, Campbell); Washington 9 (Kieboom, Thomas, Y.Hernandez, Stevenson 2, Soto 2, Adams). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Adams. GIDP_L.Díaz, Bell.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., L.Díaz); Washington 1 (Bell, Escobar, Bell).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Rogers 4 7 1 1 1 3 84 2.71 Okert 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 2.33 Pop 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 20 4.15 Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.31 Bass 2-3 2 2 0 2 2 28 4.18 Bender 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.63 Campbell, W, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 6.85 Floro, S, 12-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.84

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA J.Rogers 5 1 0 0 1 6 73 2.60 Baldonado, BS, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 4.91 Clay, H, 13 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 5.60 M.Thompson, BS, 0-3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.54 Suero, H, 7 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 6.33 Finnegan, L, 5-7, BS, 9-12 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 22 3.15

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1, Bleier 2-1, Bender 3-0, M.Thompson 2-1, Finnegan 1-0. HBP_J.Rogers 2 (Sánchez,Alvarez). WP_Finnegan.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:53. A_16,309 (41,339).

