Miami 8, Washington 6

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|3
|10
|
|Rojas ss
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.270
|L.Díaz 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.175
|De La Cruz lf
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.336
|Sánchez rf
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.242
|Brinson cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Panik 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bass p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Alfaro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Campbell p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|León c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|I.Díaz 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.193
|T.Rogers p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|a-Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Okert p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|6
|15
|6
|5
|9
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|.244
|Escobar ss
|6
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Kieboom 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Y.Hernandez lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Mercer 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Adams c
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.292
|J.Rogers p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|b-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M.Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Miami
|000
|002
|114_8
|11
|2
|Washington
|000
|111
|210_6
|15
|0
a-hit by pitch for T.Rogers in the 5th. b-struck out for J.Rogers in the 5th. c-reached on error for M.Thompson in the 7th. d-singled for Bender in the 8th. e-grounded out for Finnegan in the 9th.
1-ran for Alfaro in the 8th.
E_I.Díaz (8), Rojas (10). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 14. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (18), Brinson (13), Mercer (6), Bell (21), Thomas (9). HR_Sánchez (11), off Baldonado; De La Cruz (5), off Suero; Sánchez (12), off Finnegan; Bell (27), off Campbell. RBIs_Sánchez 4 (31), Rojas 2 (44), De La Cruz 2 (17), Thomas 2 (20), Adams (10), Soto (85), Escobar (21), Bell (83). SB_Sierra (11). SF_Soto.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (L.Díaz, León, Campbell); Washington 9 (Kieboom, Thomas, Y.Hernandez, Stevenson 2, Soto 2, Adams). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 16.
Runners moved up_Adams. GIDP_L.Díaz, Bell.
DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., L.Díaz); Washington 1 (Bell, Escobar, Bell).
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Rogers
|4
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|84
|2.71
|Okert
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.33
|Pop
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|20
|4.15
|Bleier
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.31
|Bass
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|28
|4.18
|Bender
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2.63
|Campbell, W, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|6.85
|Floro, S, 12-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.84
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|J.Rogers
|5
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|73
|2.60
|Baldonado, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|4.91
|Clay, H, 13
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|5.60
|M.Thompson, BS, 0-3
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.54
|Suero, H, 7
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|6.33
|Finnegan, L, 5-7, BS, 9-12
|1
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|22
|3.15
Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1, Bleier 2-1, Bender 3-0, M.Thompson 2-1, Finnegan 1-0. HBP_J.Rogers 2 (Sánchez,Alvarez). WP_Finnegan.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:53. A_16,309 (41,339).
