Miami 8, Washington 6

The Associated Press
September 15, 2021 5:18 pm
2 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 8 11 8 3 10
Rojas ss 5 0 2 2 0 2 .270
L.Díaz 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .175
De La Cruz lf 3 3 1 2 2 1 .336
Sánchez rf 4 2 2 4 0 1 .242
Brinson cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bass p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bender p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Alfaro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .244
1-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Campbell p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
León c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .188
I.Díaz 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .193
T.Rogers p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .077
a-Alvarez ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Okert p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chisholm Jr. 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .254
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 6 15 6 5 9
Thomas cf 5 1 2 2 1 2 .244
Escobar ss 6 0 4 1 0 0 .278
Soto rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .314
Bell 1b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .256
Kieboom 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225
Y.Hernandez lf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Mercer 2b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .278
Adams c 3 1 0 1 2 1 .292
J.Rogers p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000
b-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
M.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-García ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Miami 000 002 114_8 11 2
Washington 000 111 210_6 15 0

a-hit by pitch for T.Rogers in the 5th. b-struck out for J.Rogers in the 5th. c-reached on error for M.Thompson in the 7th. d-singled for Bender in the 8th. e-grounded out for Finnegan in the 9th.

1-ran for Alfaro in the 8th.

E_I.Díaz (8), Rojas (10). LOB_Miami 7, Washington 14. 2B_Chisholm Jr. (18), Brinson (13), Mercer (6), Bell (21), Thomas (9). HR_Sánchez (11), off Baldonado; De La Cruz (5), off Suero; Sánchez (12), off Finnegan; Bell (27), off Campbell. RBIs_Sánchez 4 (31), Rojas 2 (44), De La Cruz 2 (17), Thomas 2 (20), Adams (10), Soto (85), Escobar (21), Bell (83). SB_Sierra (11). SF_Soto.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 2 (L.Díaz, León, Campbell); Washington 9 (Kieboom, Thomas, Y.Hernandez, Stevenson 2, Soto 2, Adams). RISP_Miami 2 for 7; Washington 3 for 16.

Runners moved up_Adams. GIDP_L.Díaz, Bell.

DP_Miami 1 (Rojas, Chisholm Jr., L.Díaz); Washington 1 (Bell, Escobar, Bell).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Rogers 4 7 1 1 1 3 84 2.71
Okert 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 12 2.33
Pop 1-3 2 1 1 2 1 20 4.15
Bleier 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.31
Bass 2-3 2 2 0 2 2 28 4.18
Bender 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 2.63
Campbell, W, 2-3 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 6.85
Floro, S, 12-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 2.84
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
J.Rogers 5 1 0 0 1 6 73 2.60
Baldonado, BS, 0-2 1 1 2 2 1 1 17 4.91
Clay, H, 13 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 14 5.60
M.Thompson, BS, 0-3 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 3.54
Suero, H, 7 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 11 6.33
Finnegan, L, 5-7, BS, 9-12 1 1-3 4 4 4 1 1 22 3.15

Inherited runners-scored_Pop 2-1, Bleier 2-1, Bender 3-0, M.Thompson 2-1, Finnegan 1-0. HBP_J.Rogers 2 (Sánchez,Alvarez). WP_Finnegan.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Cubreth; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:53. A_16,309 (41,339).

Sports News
