Miami 8, Washington 7

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|36
|8
|8
|6
|
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Chisholm Jr. ss
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Escobar ss
|6
|0
|3
|0
|
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Zimmerman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|3
|4
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Panik 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Henry c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baldonado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Z.Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fortes ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Murphy p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luzardo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Avila ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bender p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sierra ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|210
|030
|100
|0
|—
|7
|Miami
|003
|010
|300
|1
|—
|8
E_Escobar 2 (7), Thomas (3). DP_Washington 0, Miami 2. LOB_Washington 13, Miami 5. 2B_Bell (22), García (14), Thomas (10), Alvarez (2). HR_Thomas (6), Chisholm Jr. 2 (17), Sánchez (13). SB_Chisholm Jr. (22). SF_Chisholm Jr. (3).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|5
|
|4
|4
|2
|0
|5
|Baldonado H,3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Murphy H,3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Voth BS,0-5
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Machado
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clay L,0-5
|0
|
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|4
|
|6
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Pop
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Z.Thompson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bleier
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bender
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro W,6-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Clay pitched to 2 batters in the 10th, Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Pop (Kieboom). WP_Clay, Z.Thompson.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:55. A_5,383 (36,742).
