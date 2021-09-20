Miami 8, Washington 7

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 7 12 6 Totals 36 8 8 6 Thomas cf 5 2 2 1 Chisholm Jr. ss 4 3 2 3 Escobar ss 6 0 3 0 De La Cruz cf 4 2 0 0 Soto rf 3 2 1 0 Floro p 0 0 0 0 Bell lf 4 1 1 0 Sánchez rf 4 1 2 2 Zimmerman 1b 5 0 0 0 Brinson lf 4 0 1 0 Ruiz c 5 1 3 4 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 2 1 0 0 Panik 2b 4 0 0 0 García 2b 5 0 2 1 Henry c 2 0 0 0 Fedde p 3 0 0 0 Pop p 0 0 0 0 Baldonado p 0 0 0 0 Z.Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Y.Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Fortes ph-c 2 1 1 0 Murphy p 0 0 0 0 Alvarez 3b 4 1 1 0 Voth p 0 0 0 0 Luzardo p 1 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 León c 1 0 0 0 Avila ph 1 0 0 0 Rojas ph 1 0 0 1 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Bender p 0 0 0 0 Sierra ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Washington 210 030 100 0 — 7 Miami 003 010 300 1 — 8

E_Escobar 2 (7), Thomas (3). DP_Washington 0, Miami 2. LOB_Washington 13, Miami 5. 2B_Bell (22), García (14), Thomas (10), Alvarez (2). HR_Thomas (6), Chisholm Jr. 2 (17), Sánchez (13). SB_Chisholm Jr. (22). SF_Chisholm Jr. (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde 5 4 4 2 0 5 Baldonado H,3 1 1 0 0 0 2 Murphy H,3 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 Voth BS,0-5 2-3 1 1 0 1 0 Machado 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rainey 1 0 0 0 0 3 Clay L,0-5 0 0 1 0 1 0

Miami Luzardo 4 6 5 5 4 2 Pop 2 3 1 1 1 0 Z.Thompson 1 1 1 1 1 1 Bleier 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Bender 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Floro W,6-6 1 1 0 0 1 0

Clay pitched to 2 batters in the 10th, Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Pop (Kieboom). WP_Clay, Z.Thompson.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:55. A_5,383 (36,742).

